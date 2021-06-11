HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The state has reported a total of 162,939 cases since the pandemic began. There was also one new virus-related death reported Friday, for a total of 2,849.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,511), Berkeley (12,775), Boone (2,167), Braxton (998), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,848), Calhoun (378), Clay (542), Doddridge (632), Fayette (3,536), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,305), Greenbrier (2,875), Hampshire (1,915), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,562), Harrison (6,118), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,767), Kanawha (15,420), Lewis (1,274), Lincoln (1,577), Logan (3,263), Marion (4,618), Marshall (3,531), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,610), Mercer (5,100), Mineral (2,969), Mingo (2,714), Monongalia (9,377), Monroe (1,197), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,883), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,951), Putnam (5,304), Raleigh (7,012), Randolph (2,828), Ritchie (754), Roane (653), Summers (856), Taylor (1,266), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,952), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,382), Wirt (454), Wood (7,918) and Wyoming (2,033).
Cabell County reported 95 active cases, while Wayne County reported 28.
In Kentucky, 237 new cases were reported, for a total of 461,947, with 7,147 deaths. The state’s positivity rate was 2.05%.
The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
In Ohio, 1,106,411 total cases of COVID-19 were reported, with 20,084 deaths.