HUNTINGTON — Nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across West Virginia on Friday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,430 new cases Friday, for a total of 106,649. There were also 31 virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 1,733.
Two Cabell County residents — a 94-year-old woman and 95-year-old man — were among the state deaths reported Friday. Cabell County has recorded 128 deaths related to the virus.
An 80-year-old man and 80-year-old woman, both from Putnam County, were also among the deaths reported.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,005), Berkeley (7,839), Boone (1,266), Braxton (666), Brooke (1,719), Cabell (6,319), Calhoun (185), Clay (295), Doddridge (334), Fayette (2,116), Gilmer (514), Grant (910), Greenbrier (1,978), Hampshire (1,209), Hancock (2,265), Hardy (1,048), Harrison (3,862), Jackson (1,442), Jefferson (2,937), Kanawha (10,094), Lewis (705), Lincoln (997), Logan (2,073), Marion (2,714), Marshall (2,492), Mason (1,307), McDowell (1,125), Mercer (3,616), Mineral (2,291), Mingo (1,703), Monongalia (6,311), Monroe (784), Morgan (800), Nicholas (893), Ohio (2,991), Pendleton (430), Pleasants (704), Pocahontas (464), Preston (2,167), Putnam (3,444), Raleigh (3,505), Randolph (1,844), Ritchie (488), Roane (391), Summers (610), Taylor (881), Tucker (409), Tyler (472), Upshur (1,237), Wayne (2,056), Webster (216), Wetzel (868), Wirt (284), Wood (5,993) and Wyoming (1,381).
Cabell County reported 1,924 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 367.
In Kentucky, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Boyd County, for a total of 3,790. Patients’ ages ranged from 6 to 78. The county has reported 49 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, 3,955 new cases were reported, for a total of 321,270, and 19 deaths, for a total of 3,061. There are 1,644 people hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19, with 392 in intensive care and 203 on a ventilator.
There have been 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses received in Kentucky, with 190,547 doses administered. Of those, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
In Ohio, 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lawrence County, for a total of 4,454. Patients’ ages ranged from 6 to 86. The county has reported 48 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, more than 7,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 814,442, and 67 deaths, for a total of 10,057.
More than 227,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 23,193,703, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 387,255 deaths related to the virus.