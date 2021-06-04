The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — More than 120 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 121 new cases, for a total of 162,232, and six new deaths, for a total of 2,813.

Total cases per county are­­­­­­: Barbour (1,503), Berkeley (12,732), Boone (2,149), Braxton (989), Brooke (2,232), Cabell (8,819), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,524), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,296), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,910), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,557), Harrison (6,052), Jackson (2,213), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,368), Lewis (1,270), Lincoln (1,559), Logan (3,229), Marion (4,579), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,076), Mineral (2,948), Mingo (2,702), Monongalia (9,358), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,862), Ohio (4,291), Pendleton (721), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,937), Putnam (5,293), Raleigh (6,987), Randolph (2,800), Ritchie (753), Roane (651), Summers (847), Taylor (1,256), Tucker (547), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,942), Wayne (3,167), Webster (533), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (451), Wood (7,902) and Wyoming (2,027).

Cabell County reported 111 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 29.

In Ohio, 621 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 1,104,001, with 19,970 deaths.

