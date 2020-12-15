CHARLESTON — The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in West Virginia pushed past 1,000 with the announcement Tuesday of a record 34 deaths.
Health officials said the deaths broke the one-day mark of 31 deaths reported last Wednesday.
Among those 34 deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources were three women from Cabell County, ages 66, 81 and 94; a 72-year-old woman from Wayne County; an 82-year-old woman from Mason County; and an 89-year-old woman from Putnam County.
Cabell County’s death toll from COVID-19 is now 75, with 1,517 active cases reported.
At least 1,012 people in West Virginia have died from the virus since the pandemic began. The number of deaths has more than doubled since early November, along with virus-related hospitalizations.
The number of virus patients in hospitals reached 774 as of Monday. That’s up 124, or 19%, in the past week alone. That includes a record 207 patients in hospital intensive care units, up from 180 a week earlier.
There are more than 21,000 active cases of the virus in the state.
The state began administering a vaccine for the virus Monday, focusing on health care workers and people in long-term care centers. Gov. Jim Justice and other top state officials received the vaccine as well.
West Virginia officials say they wanted to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine, but many other governors are waiting for health care workers, patients and emergency responders first.
On Tuesday, some vaccinations took place at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
According to Cabell Huntington Hospital, Dr. Kara Willenburg, infectious disease physician and associate professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, received the first vaccination at CHH at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, describing the moment as “exciting.”
The new COVID-19 vaccine also arrived at Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky, where medical workers received the first injections.
PMC was one of a handful of regional hospitals to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday, along with hospitals in Corbin, Madisonville and Edgewood in northern Kentucky and UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Pikeville Medical’s infectious disease specialist, received the first injection during a livestreamed news conference Tuesday afternoon. Al Akhrass urged the public to have confidence in the vaccine.
“I’m a true believer that this is going to be our only option, and it’s going to be an amazing option to turn around this pandemic,” he said.
The hospital, which was required to have facilities for ultra-cold storage, received 975 doses meant for medical workers. A Louisville hospital received the first Kentucky shipment of the vaccine Monday.
Health care workers are first in line for the vaccine, but about 25,000 doses from the first batch to Kentucky will be dedicated to vaccinating people in long-term care facilities. Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes to have the entire long-term care population vaccinated within two months.
In Boyd County, the health department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 2,601, and one new virus-related death, for a total of 38. There were also 100 newly recovered patients reported.
Statewide, 2,946 new cases were reported, for a total of 227,818, and 15 deaths, for a total of 2,239.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine warned Tuesday that the long-awaited arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t mean the state’s coronavirus troubles are over.
Ohioans must continue to be vigilant in protecting against the spread of the coronavirus even as eight more hospitals received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, he said.
Case numbers are still at record highs, and DeWine said there were more people with COVID-19 in intensive care Tuesday — 1,311 — than were hospitalized in total with the coronavirus at the peak of the summer surge.
“The rest of December, January, February are probably going to be hell unless we turn this thing around, just to be blunt,” the governor said.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 8,251 new cases per day Nov. 30 to 12,329 new cases per day Dec. 14, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 58 deaths per day Nov. 30 to 76 deaths per day Dec. 14, according to the data.
In Lawrence County, the health department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 3,020. Patients’ ages ranged from 10 months to 81 years old. There have been 42 virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, there were more than 8,700 new cases reported, for a total of 579,357, and 103 deaths, for a total of 7,654.
More than 204,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 16,317,892, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 300,032 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.