CHARLESTON — West Virginia exceeded Gov. Jim Justice’s revenue projections for March, collecting $488.1 million against an estimated $337.987 million.
In total, the revenue collection for March was $150.1 million above the governor’s estimates, which Justice has kept low throughout his term as governor.
Justice again referred to taking the state on “a rocket ship ride” in a news release Friday.
“Now, not only are we on the rocket ship ride, we’re kicking back and really enjoying ourselves,” Justice said. “We’re continuing to pump out record after record after record. And what I hope is that we can keep these records going so we can rub it in the face of those who didn’t believe in us — people who told a lot of bad jokes about West Virginia.”
In his news release, the governor referenced inheriting a $500 million deficit when he took office in January 2017.
The state’s total revenue collection for fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30, 2017, was $4.166 billion, which was 100% of what then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s administration had estimated it would be, according to State Budget Office records.
Under Tomblin’s administration, state officials had to make substantial cuts when the actual revenue the state collected was less than Tomblin’s estimates amid significant downturns in the coal markets in particular.
The opposite has been true under Justice’s administration, which underestimates revenue collection, leading to higher-than-estimated collection, which includes an uptick in the natural gas market, Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow told lawmakers in November.
The uptick in natural gas still benefited West Virginia in March, with the government collecting $83.9 million in severance tax revenue for the month. That’s $52 million above what the governor estimated, according to a revenue report compiled by the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee.
To date, the government has collected more than $500 million in severance tax revenue, 157% of what was estimated.
All of the governor’s revenue estimates were exceeded in March. With three months left in fiscal year 2022, the state has collected $3.966 billion, or 87% of an estimated $4.569 billion for the year.
The state collected $204.319 million in personal income taxes in March, $78.6 million more than the governor estimated.
The state’s sales tax garnered $126.588 million in March, which accounts for sales made in February. That’s $18.288 million more than the governor’s estimated $108.3 million.
The state also collected $14.78 million in tobacco taxes in March, about $380,000 above the governor’s estimates.
Justice’s revenue estimates are the numbers on which the West Virginia Legislature bases its deliberations on the state’s budget each year.
In a series of tweets earlier this week, Sean O’Leary, policy analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, said the governor’s low revenue estimates might lead to big surpluses but they limit the amount of money state agencies and government-supported programs can ask for, because of the appearance of there not being enough money to support those programs.
“(S)chools and libraries and health programs can’t include those surplus funds in their budget requests,” O’Leary wrote on Twitter about the fiscal year 2023 budget. “So most of the surplus funds are earmarked for the governor and corporate handouts.”
While Justice has touted setting a “flat” budget in recent years, this year’s and next year’s budgets rely heavily on almost $10 billion in federal funds, largely from coronavirus relief packages, O’Leary said.
“That additional federal aid won’t last forever, which is why using low revenue estimates and flat budgets to manufacture surpluses to use for tax cuts and corporate handouts is less than ideal,” O’Leary said.
Fiscal year 2022 ends June 30.