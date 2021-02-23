CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Board of Education is ordering all counties to return to offering students in grades Pre-K-8 in-person instruction five days a week. It nearly ends the era of limited in-person teaching that began almost a year ago because of COVID-19.
The regular schedule of five days per week must start March 3, the state school board ordered Tuesday. County school systems still may keep their high schools on a “blended” in-person and online schedule.
Some counties, including Kanawha, have already returned to five-day in-person instruction. About 40 of the 55 counties are already on a five-day or four-day in-person schedule for all grade levels, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.
Students who were enrolled for online-only education this semester will be allowed to remain on that.
Counties may ask the state schools superintendent to let them limit in-person instruction in Pre-K-8 to four days a week. That one non-in-person day may be granted to counties for teachers to support their online-only students — if those districts have local online-only programs, instead of just using the statewide virtual program.
The state board’s vote came after an hour of state coronavirus czar and West Virginia University Health Sciences Executive Dean Dr. Clay Marsh speaking to the board members and answering their questions regarding COVID-19, particularly the current risk in schools.
“We believe, at this point, all of our data says it is safe to be in the classroom when people are wearing masks and staying distanced, and we will continue to monitor this very closely,” Marsh said.
He said residents over age 50 represent 97% of West Virginia’s deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Deputy state schools Superintendent Michele Blatt said all public school workers who expressed interest in being vaccinated will have received their second shot by March 1. It takes several days after that shot for people to develop optimal immunity.
Board member Debra Sullivan asked Marsh about the possibility of more vaccinations for school employees under age 50.
“We have people who are afraid, and not just in schools, but in our communities, our families,” she said.
“We don’t have sufficient vaccines today to vaccinate our most vulnerable,” Marsh replied, “the people we know are dying of COVID-19, the people we know are moving to severe disease faster, to hospitals.”
He said there are 200,000 more West Virginia residents older than 65 who haven’t even gotten their first shot and, beyond that, there are “medically vulnerable” people who need doses.
“If you listen to Dr. Marsh, (in-person school) is safe if you follow the guidelines,” board President Miller Hall said. “If you don’t follow the guidelines, nothing is safe.”
Those guidelines include wearing masks.
A majority of board members present after Marsh’s presentation went behind a closed set of doors during a half-hour break. They then emerged and, after 15 minutes of discussion, voted to give the order with no dissent.
Hall and board member Scott Rotruck said the break was for lunch and that what action to take wasn’t discussed.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered classrooms shuttered statewide in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, and counties switched to remote-only instruction. This included online education for students with sufficient internet access, but others had to deal with deliveries of paper packets of work.
Justice called on classrooms to reopen Sept. 8, but he ordered them to stay closed in counties that were orange or red on his color-coded school reopening map. That map was roughly based on measures of COVID-19’s prevalence in counties as a whole, not in the schools themselves.
Even when the map allowed them to open classrooms, many counties chose to offer only “blended” or “hybrid” learning, with students in classrooms a couple of days a week on alternating schedules and learning remotely the other days. This was meant to reduce the number of people in buildings simultaneously.
Some counties eventually bucked the map to stay on remote learning for all. The state board banned that last month.
On Tuesday, the presidents of both major teacher unions asked the board to continue allowing blended learning, but the board continued permitting it only in high schools.
“We feel strongly that it should be a local school board decision, because the local school boards best know their communities,” said Fred Albert, president of the state’s arm of the American Federation of Teachers.
The unions had sued the state board, after its order last month, to allow for countywide remote learning until more employees could be inoculated. The state board won the initial bout, but the case hasn’t yet been dismissed, said West Virginia Education Association Executive Director Kym Randolph.