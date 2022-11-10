The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The number of students in West Virginia’s public schools dipped to about 250,000 this fall, a drop of 850 students.

That .3% decline from last fall was the smallest annual decrease since enrollment began dropping a decade ago, according to state Department of Education data.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

