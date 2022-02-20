CHARLESTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would allow the West Virginia State Police to seek DNA from certain felons convicted of a crime in the past 27 years.
The DNA Database and Databank Act of 1995 had already allowed for DNA swabs to be taken from certain felons, but a clarification of the law was needed to require it.
The DNA Act states any person convicted of certain offenses on or after March 9, 1995, is subject to providing a DNA sample. The triggering offenses include violent, sexual or abusive crimes, as well as counterfeiting or extortion.
Senate Bill 137 adds a section to the act stating “any person convicted of an offense requiring the providing of a DNA sample under this section on or after March 8, 1995, is subject to the requirements of this section.”
Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, the bill’s sponsor, said he formed the addition at the request of the West Virginia State Police to be able to obtain DNA from people who would have fallen under the provision of the law set more than 25 years ago, but somehow slipped through the cracks.
“I think we’ve all watched enough television around here to know that, you know, oftentimes cold cases are solved through the finding of DNA that is related to the perpetrator of the crime, but has been caught for a subsequent offense and that’s how they obtain their DNA,” he said.
Weld said U.S. Supreme Court ruling Maryland v. King states a DNA swab is considered a search and police must consider someone’s Fourth Amendment rights when seeking one.
“If someone is not in prison or the penitentiary, it’s my reading of the law that you would have to obtain a search warrant in order to do that,” he said. “So there are constitutional protections afforded in a situation like this.”
Current law allows reasonable force to be used to take the sample with the warrant.
Sen. Charles S. Trump, R-Morgan, said the bill would not require anyone new to give a sample who hasn’t already. Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, questioned how it was possible to compel someone not currently in custody to give a sample.
Counsel said a notice would be sent alerting all felons convicted since 1995 that they are required to give a DNA sample if they have not already done so. He added that if the person had served time in prison, the likelihood they had already given a sample is high.
The counselor said there is a procedure the individuals could go through if they do not believe they should have to give a DNA sample.
A person can be held in contempt, fined and incarcerated for non-compliance, counsel said. People who no longer live in West Virginia would not be subject to the bill.
Weld said State Police handles the testing and reports it to a national DNA database at the cost of the individual.
The bill is also sponsored by Sens. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, and Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.