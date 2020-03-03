CHARLESTON — As time slips away from the 2020 legislative session, the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unveiled its version of the foster care reform legislation passed by the House.
As passed by the House, House Bill 4092 increased the reimbursement given to foster families from $600 a month per child to $900 a month per child if they foster through the state, and increased child placement agency reimbursements from the state. The Judiciary Committee removed that language, replacing it with a new code section titled “Priorities for Use of Funds.” The section requires the Department of Health and Human Resources to expand a tiered foster care system that provides “higher payments” for foster parents and child placement agencies who are providing care to children who have severe emotional, behavioral, or intellectual problems or disabilities by July 2021.
It also requires DHHR to develop a pilot program for using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits to be paid to uncertified kinship parents in an amount not exceeding $150.
It grants $4 million to the department for fiscal year 2021 to implement the priorities and objectives in the new section.
Senators moved to put the House language back in the bill, but the amendment failed along party lines. Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said it was more appropriate for the Finance Committee to deal with the financial language.
The tiered system would allow DHHR to be more in line with what other states are doing, said DHHR Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples. The goal of the tiers is to incentivize families to take on children who are typically harder to place, and therefore end up in institutions, many times out of state. If more families are available to take on those children, it would end up saving the state money. Samples said the department believes it can absorb the increase provided to families that foster through the department (from $300 to $900) provided under the House version if the department also has the flexibility to do the tiered payment system.
Linda Watts, Bureau for Children and Families commissioner, under questioning from Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said she wasn’t against raising payments but it did not address the true issue, which is capacity and support building. Woelfel asked, somewhat hypothetically, why they couldn’t do both.
“I have been here a long time,” Woelfel said. “We’ve prayed for coal. We’ve prayed for foster children. It seems we are doing a lot more to support coal, God love it, than we are to support children … I’m frustrated.”
The amended bill also removed portions of the foster child and foster parent bills of rights. Some were removed, counsel Cindy Dillenger said, due to concerns about safety of the child, such as giving them the right to confidential phone calls. Fourteen days of respite care, which would cost DHHR funding, was removed from the foster parent bill of rights.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, moved to reinstate two rights to the foster child bill of rights: the right to be free of unwarranted physical restraint or isolation, and the right to maintain contact with former foster caregivers and other important adults. Both of those amendments failed along party lines.
Weld said he believed the first right was already covered in the bill under the right to be free of abuse and neglect. Sen. Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, said not including the right to be free from unwarranted restraint was the first time he was embarrassed to be a senator.
The bill also removes language surrounding guardians ad litem, the court-appointed representation for children in abuse and neglect cases. The new language comes straight from the state Supreme Court’s policies for GALs. Woelfel said the bill as it came from the House superseded the court’s authority. Under the Senate version, complaints with GALs could still be investigated by the foster care ombudsman, but they would report the complaint to the court.
Foster families reported in a survey that GALs were not meeting with the children they represent.
The bill now heads to the Finance Committee. The session ends at midnight Saturday, March 7.