CHARLESTON — An amendment by Senate Democrats to limit a proposal to phase out a number of personal property taxes to just the taxes that West Virginians pay annually on their motor vehicles was rejected 17-15 on Friday.
Since the joint resolution (Senate Joint Resolution 9) to amend the state constitution requires a two-thirds majority for adoption — 23 votes in the Senate — it could fail Monday if the 15 senators — all 14 Senate Democrats and Sen. Sue Cline, R-Wyoming — who voted for the amendment all vote against the resolution.
However, both Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and the amendment’s lead sponsor, Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, downplayed whether Friday’s vote is foreshadowing of the passage vote Monday, Feb. 24.
“In my view, it’s recognition we’re on the right path to give the Legislature authority to set these taxes,” Carmichael said of the rejection of the amendment.
As drafted, the resolution would put a referendum on the November general election ballot to remove from the state constitution personal property taxes on manufacturing equipment, machinery and inventory, other business inventory, and on motor vehicles, moving that taxation authority to the Legislature.
The intent then would be to phase out the taxes over six years, which would reduce revenue to county commissions, boards of education and municipalities by more than $300 million a year.
A companion bill, which also advanced Friday to passage stage Monday, would raise consumer sales taxes by 0.5% and increase cigarette, other tobacco and e-cigarette/vaping taxes to make up about $200 million of that lost revenue (Senate Bill 837).
Romano said Friday that amounts to giving a tax break to out-of-state corporations, while making West Virginia citizens pay for those cuts.
“We could help the citizens of the state who need help the most, people who vote for us, West Virginians,” he said of limiting the cut to motor vehicle taxes. “The money we put back into working West Virginians’ pockets goes back into the economy and creates growth. … Giving the money to people who will take it out of state isn’t going to do a darn thing.”
Romano cited $380 million a year of business tax cuts given under Democratic leadership, and more than $60 million a year of tax cuts given to coal companies under Republican leadership, contending all have failed to significantly grow the state economy.
“Every time we do this, they assure us the businesses are going to come running over the hills. They never do,” Romano said afterward, saying that businesses’ top priority when looking for business locations is having a well-trained, healthy workforce.
Advocates of the resolution contend that the $100 million a year of personal property taxes on manufacturing equipment, machinery and inventory puts West Virginia at a competitive disadvantage with neighboring states.
For major investments, such as the Procter & Gamble plant in the Eastern Panhandle, the state Development Office has sold bonds to buy factory equipment and machinery, leasing it back to the company, to allow them to avoid the tax burden.
Carmichael said Senate Democrats are mistakenly assuming that if the personal property taxes are removed from the constitution, the Legislature will automatically eliminate all those taxes through state code.
“They are taking an expansive view that automatically, all these taxes would be reduced or eliminated when all the resolution says is, it gives the Legislature the ability to control that,” he said. “It just gives us better ability to provide tax incentives and things that are needed to grow our economy.”
Currently, the taxes go directly to counties, school systems and municipalities, which have expressed concerns over whether they will be “made whole” by the state for the lost revenue.
On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission objected to the proposal, saying it could cost the county and cities in Kanawha County about $37 million a year in lost revenue.
“If passed, this legislation would gut law enforcement, fire service, ambulance transports and the KRT (Kanawha Rapid Transit) bus service,” Commission President Kent Carper said. “Likewise, the prosecuting attorney’s office, the circuit clerk’s office, the county clerk and county Parks and Recreation would all suffer irreparable harm.”
Romano said Friday he’s not convinced that the 15 votes Friday foreshadow defeat for the resolution Monday.
“We were simply trying to limit the hole in the budget that’s about to be created,” he said, adding, “What they’re really doing is holding the motor vehicle tax hostage to help the big out-of-state corporations.”
Carmichael said that, while he doesn’t think Friday’s vote is foreshadowing, he is uncertain whether there are enough votes to pass the resolution Monday.
“I really don’t know,” he said. “We’ve been trying to get there and trying to accommodate a lot of their requests, but I’m not sure it will be, but we’re definitely going to have the vote.”