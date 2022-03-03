CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would give local communities an easier path to addressing dilapidated properties in their area.
Senate Bill 552 would create a comprehensive rewrite of the process of collection of delinquent real estate taxes from the time the tax bill goes out to sales of deeds and liens. The bill passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and was sent to the House of Delegates for its consideration.
In discussing the bill earlier this year, West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey said it would put savable houses back on the tax roll and help cities and counties address those that are unable to be saved. McCuskey said he would seek $30 million to be put into a fund to tear down an estimated 10,000 properties by bidding them out in five regions at once, sight unseen. The issue was getting the bill’s passage to give local governments easier access to purchasing the problem properties.
Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, said Wednesday the bill was important to move West Virginia forward.
“The idea behind the bill is still the same as it’s always been — to get property on which taxes are not being paid to be redeemed and get them on the tax rolls where they’re productive properties,” he said.
In presenting the bill, Trump said tax bills are sent July 15 every year by each county sheriff. Taxes for the first half of the year are due in September and the second half by the following March. If they haven’t been paid by the following April, the lien process begins.
In November, sheriffs are authorized to sell the liens on the courthouse steps via public auction. Charities operating under a 501(c)(3) are given a 5% bidders’ preference at auction under a current law meant to help Habitat for Humanity.
The tax sale is followed by a redemption period during which the property owner, lien holder or mortgage holder can redeem the lien, but if it doesn’t happen in a timely fashion, the person who purchased it at the courthouse steps can take possession of the structure.
The process is largely preserved throughout the bill, but the sheriffs’ duties will be replaced by the state’s auditor, and it gives community members the chance to buy properties with continuous tax issues.
Under the bill, sheriffs will be required to certify to the auditor which properties are behind on taxes and the auditor will conduct the sale.
The sale will have to be in an amount sufficient to pay delinquent taxes, interest and costs. If no one bids on the property and the auditor is required to buy the lien, the auditor will have the authority to sell the property to whoever they choose. The same is true if the home has been sold at a tax sale more than once in five years.
McCuskey hopes this will address businesses coming from outside the state to purchase property for tax breaks.
The “pecking order” of who would get the first chance to bid on the property once it is in the auditor’s care would be a neighboring homeowner, then the municipality, then the county commission. The West Virginia Land Trust will have final priority to buy.
Sen. Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, said he hoped the “pecking order” would start the first time the property goes on the tax sale list.
Trump said the bill builds on other initiatives the Legislature has worked on to find solutions to a statewide problem of abandoned homes becoming drug houses and fire hazards. It would allow counties and cities to acquire such properties and redeem them.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said the bill is a nice sister bill to legislation passed in recent years creating a statewide program administered by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to help clean up properties across the state.
West Virginia University has estimated the cost of dilapidated properties to be between $500 million and $600 million statewide, he said.
“I want to make it clear that this bill does not compete in any way or detract from that previous legislative program,” he said. “It simply tries to clean up and expedite the process by which the state’s cities or counties can gain access to those properties.”
SB 552 also calls for the DEP, state fire marshal, insurance commissioner, auditor and others to review the needs of county commissions, municipalities and others, and by the end of 2023 present a report on the review and give recommendations on steps needed to meet the needs of the state in removing dilapidated properties. The assessment includes a review of current funding under the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program.
The DEP may develop a program to create a prioritized investor of eligible structures under the section.
During a trial last summer, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle estimated West Virginia owns about 350 tax-delinquent properties in Huntington alone. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, Huntington tore down 119 structures on its unsafe buildings list.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said dilapidated properties are a constant, widespread problem. He said he hopes to see a bipartisan supplemental bill to put some American Rescue Plan money into a fund to help take care of the issue.