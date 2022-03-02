CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Tuesday in hopes of giving people battling substance use disorder the same rights as tenants.
Senate Bill 590 would add a new section to housing law, giving tenancy rights to people living in recovery residences, while also giving programs the right to remove someone from the home with cause. The bill passed with 33 senators voting for it. One senator was absent from the session.
The bill was originally introduced by Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, who said while many groups operate exceptionally beneficial residence homes in helping people reach sobriety, others are exploiting the same group.
“This bill is a great first step,” he said. “What it allows is some just basic, fundamental, procedural due process that you cannot be kicked out in the middle of the night … unless it’s a legitimate reason.”
Woelfel said Huntington has 60 sober living homes in operation and full that attract residents from across the state, some of whose families are willing to pay a premium price for beds already occupied.
Woelfel said the committee heard stories of sober living house residents being kicked out for something such as not going to church so the beds can go to the highest payer.
“There are many, many, many righteous, dedicated operations of recovering residences, and I don’t want that to get lost in my rant here,” he said. “There are great people doing great work, and God bless each and every one of them.”
The bill states that a person can be discharged from the property for the use, possession or distribution of alcohol, controlled substance or prescription medication, sexual misconduct, crime of violence or conduct that jeopardizes the safety of another resident.
If the recovery residence seeks to discharge a resident for another reason, the resident is entitled to due process through a court and has protection any other tenant would have.
If a resident is discharged prior to the expiration of the time period for which has already been paid, the recovery home will be required to issue a refund of prorated rent and fees for the remainder of that time period.
The recovery residence would be required to apply the refund to a higher level of care or transfer for the resident, but if the resident does not request such transfer or additional care, the refund should be given directly to the person who paid their rent and fees.
If a resident was transported from a location outside West Virginia, the recovery house is required to provide transportation for the person to return home at the expense of the recovery house.
The home will also be required to report non-identifying resident information regarding the reason for the discharge to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy.
Before its approval, Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, encouraged the passing of the bill, noting the effort that went into forming it.
“This bill is a serious effort by the Judiciary Committee to address a problem that was brought to us by some members of the Senate with the manner in which some of these facilities, sober living homes are being operated, and the problems that some of them — not all, that some of them — are causing to some of the cities and counties in the state,” Trump said.
Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, said Wood County has 4% of the population of West Virginia but 25% of the state’s recovery beds. He said the bill was the step in the right direction in keeping people battling substance use disorder off the street.
The bill was sent to the House of Delegates for its consideration.