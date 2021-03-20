CHARLESTON — A year after passing a second round of foster care reform legislation, the West Virginia Senate passed one of the only bills dealing with the system this session.
Senate Bill 391 compels the state Department of Health and Human Resources to conduct a study and make recommendations on ensuring a "healthy departmental Child Protective Services and foster care workforce." This includes:
- An evaluation of the workload for caseworkers to ensure caseworkers have manageable workloads to achieve positive outcomes for the children and families they serve.
- A determination of whether factors such as child population and poverty rate should be incorporated into the analysis for allocating caseworkers across the state.
- A survey of the salaries and benefits of caseworkers in neighboring states.
DHHR plans to do the study regardless, but DHHR counsel Cammie Chapman told the Health Committee the department wants to partner with the Legislature.
A 2019 state audit of West Virginia's Child Protective Services department found the agency failed to investigate half of child abuse and neglect reports in the required time. Caseworkers are required to conduct a face-to-face interview with a child within 14 days of receiving a report that the child has been abused. Allegations of serious physical child abuse require a face-to-face interview between a caseworker and alleged victim within three days of the initial report.
CPS workers, according to the audit, also cited ongoing staffing shortages as a reason for the missed time frames.
The average length of a child welfare worker’s employment nationwide is less than two years, and just 75% of child welfare positions are regularly filled. While the turnover rate for all jobs is 3.5%, the average for a child welfare worker is 21%, though in some states it’s as high as 65%.
The high-stress job can also be a dangerous one, officials say, and high turnover leads to burnout.
“They’re not welcomed with open arms when they show up at a door. People don’t want to be questioned,” said Sam Hickman, executive director of the West Virginia chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, in 2019. “There are policies in place that suggest a caseworker can ask for (law enforcement) to accompany them, but, too often, (caseworkers) don’t want to impose.”
Hickman testified to the Health Committee about SB 391 and said he thought it was a good thing.
The House of Delegates’ Health Committee passed a similar bill that made it to the floor. However, because the study can be done without changing state code, the committee passed a resolution asking DHHR to conduct the study.