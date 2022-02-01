CHARLESTON — A bill to allow victims of revenge porn to seek compensation from their abusers unanimously passed the West Virginia Senate on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 452 would establish civil remedies for victims of revenge porn in West Virginia for the unauthorized disclosure of intimate images or video showing sexual organs or a person engaging in or the subject of sexual contact when the image was created or obtained when the subject had reasonable expectation of privacy.
In presenting the bill on the Senate floor Tuesday, Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, said a few years ago a bill was passed to make it a criminal offense to post naked pictures online without consent of the person depicted. SB 452 would make the law more complete in protecting victims.
“It’s sad that we have to have laws to address this sort of thing, but we must,” he said. “In our society, the way it is now, this bill will create some recourse for people who have been victimized by another person’s conduct described in the bill.”
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said the bill keeps West Virginia at the forefront of protecting victims of sexual exploitation and misconduct for young people and adults.
“A lot of harm can be done with these images that are displayed,” he said. “Teen suicide has been correlated to this issue. So I’ll conclude my remarks by saying that to everyone that’s listening: If the answer is not a clear yes, then the answer is no.”
Under the bill, a person whose private images have been shared and who suffers harm from the actions of the images’ disclosure without their consent could sue for the greater value of economic and non-economic damages or statutory damages up to $10,000. They could also receive an amount equal to any monetary gain made by the defendant from the disclosure of that image, as well as punitive damages.
The law creates exceptions for when the image is shared for law enforcement or legal purposes, for medical treatment or education and if someone had good faith in reporting or investigating the matter.
Lawsuits must be filed within four years of the incident and the victim’s identity can be sealed from the public with a court order.
The bill is also sponsored by Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, and Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers.
The bill will now be presented to the House of Delegates for its consideration. If it passes into law, it would take effect in July.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
