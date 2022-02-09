Snow blankets Ritter Park after a winter storm on Jan. 17, 2022, in Huntington. A bill before state lawmakers would reorganize the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Board, which oversees Ritter Park and other parks in the area.
The bill, House Bill 4301, updates restrictions on the number of commissioners who may be elected from each magisterial district. One seat would still be selected from Westmoreland. If it is passed, the elections would be held during primaries and would become nonpartisan.
“There is some urgency with it because the offices are filled at the election in May,” said Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on the floor Tuesday.
The Senate passed the bill, which would be effective from passage, with an amended title. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved amendments that removed the number “1” in reference to the Westmoreland magisterial district in section two of the bill and changed the title of the bill.
The park district was formed through an act of the Legislature as it crosses two counties, Cabell and Wayne. The board oversees more than 14 park sites. Commissioners serve six-year terms and are unpaid.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
