Snow blankets Ritter Park after a winter storm on Jan. 17, 2022, in Huntington. A bill before state lawmakers would reorganize the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Board, which oversees Ritter Park and other parks in the area.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia senators passed a bill Tuesday that would reorganize the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Board following redistricting in Cabell County.

All 34 senators voted in favor of the bill, which was previously passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates. The Senate Judiciary Committee reviewed it last week and made two amendments. The Senate sent the bill back to the House so it may concur with the amendments.

The bill, House Bill 4301, updates restrictions on the number of commissioners who may be elected from each magisterial district. One seat would still be selected from Westmoreland. If it is passed, the elections would be held during primaries and would become nonpartisan.

“There is some urgency with it because the offices are filled at the election in May,” said Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on the floor Tuesday.

Under the current law, no more than two commissioners can serve from each magisterial district in Cabell County. As Cabell County reduced the number of its districts from five to three, four seats on the park board would be eliminated. The proposed bill would make 10 seats possible on the board instead of the current 11. The board previously discussed seeking a change in the legislation at their December board meeting.

The Senate passed the bill, which would be effective from passage, with an amended title. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved amendments that removed the number “1” in reference to the Westmoreland magisterial district in section two of the bill and changed the title of the bill.

The park district was formed through an act of the Legislature as it crosses two counties, Cabell and Wayne. The board oversees more than 14 park sites. Commissioners serve six-year terms and are unpaid.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

