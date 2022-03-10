CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate’s take on overhauling the involuntary commitment process was presented Thursday after Judiciary Committee approval.
House Bill 4377, which has been three years in the making, was introduced after discussion in the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health, which heard hours of testimony about the overburdened system.
The law, which has been fairly untouched since 1974, states sheriffs’ departments are the sole entity responsible for executing mental hygiene orders, which can take up to 14 hours in some parts of the state.
However, the Senate Judiciary voted Wednesday to strike out the majority of the House bill, which passed last month, and instead presented its own take.
Both versions of the bill better connect courts and medical systems, while also relieving sheriffs’ departments of transportation duties by laying out duties and setting deadlines for those filing the commitment requests, judges, prosecutors, the Department of Health and Human Resources, hospitals and all parties involved.
The House version states the commission can consider requests for alternative transportation providers from facilities, agencies, community mental health service providers or others with trained personnel at the cost of the DHHR.
However, the Senate first wants to enter into a pilot project to conduct an evaluation of using alternative transportation and the development of standards that define that roll and regulation of such.
Recommendations for that will be presented to the Legislature by July 31. After July 1, the DHHR is to reimburse the sheriffs, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation or other law enforcement for the actual costs related to transporting a patient.
The Senate’s version had initially excluded the DHHR’s responsibility for payment, but Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, asked to reintroduce it.
“The reason for my amendment is that we have seen a skyrocket in costs for the counties for transportation,” he said, noting a significant loss of beds after Ohio Valley Medical Center’s closure. “In order to alleviate some of the burden that has fallen upon them for no reasons that is their fault, I think it would be appropriate for the department to reimburse them for the costs.”
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, asked if there would be value in elaborating on what “costs” would mean to stop a battle between parties. Woelfel said it could mean the costs of overtime, gasoline and other personnel costs.
The amendment was approved.
The House version requires the DHHR to implement a pilot project in Cabell County to implement the new involuntary commitment process; however, the Senate Judiciary added both Ohio and Berkeley counties to the pilot.
In the Senate’s version, no alternative transportation provider can be used in the pilot until standards are developed from the other pilot project on the subject.
Cabell County was selected to be the pilot of the program because it has more facilities than anywhere else in the state. According to information from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, in 2020 Cabell County had the most mental hygiene orders in the state with 1,038 — down from 1,213 in 2019.
Ohio County was added to the pilot project because of its recent loss of beds due to the closure of Ohio Valley Medical Center in the area. On Wednesday, Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, requested Berkeley County also be added to represent the Eastern Panhandle because of its distance from facilities. She said there has been an uptick in commitments in the area, which has a growing population.
“We are very far from the nearest mental health facility. We also have a population continuing to grow,” she said. “If there’s going to be a pilot program to see whether this (will help), Berkeley County needs to be included.”
Both versions of the bill preclude people with dementia, epilepsy or intellectual or developmental disability from being committed for solely being diagnosed with those things.
The House version had required an applicant to have direct and specific knowledge about the case and the acts causing the application to have happened within three days of application, but the Senate removed the requirement. The Senate only requires the applicant to say why they believe the person is likely to cause serious harm to others or themselves.
Both allow hearings to be conducted via video conference, unless there is an objection, and the Senate’s version encourages the Supreme Court of Appeals to develop regional mental hygiene collaboratives where a commissioner would be on-call at all times to make sure hearings can happen quicker.
Under the Senate version, an evaluation is to take place within two hours, with the examiner having to send a report within two hours of the examination to all parties involved. Any order entered must be provided to the facility within an hour as well.
The House version requires a qualified health care practitioner to determine whether the individual is medically stable, whereas a licensed physician’s approval had been previously needed. The Senate nixed the necessity for a medical clearance altogether, stating few patients fail the examination.
The Senate’s version also has other requirements, such as the keeping of contact information for admission directors at hospitals.
The bill is expected to pass this week.