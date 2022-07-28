CHARLESTON — Following a brief floor session, the West Virginia Senate opted Thursday to hold off until 1 p.m. Friday on debating and voting on a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
House Bill 302 was approved by the House of Delegates on Wednesday, and, as it currently stands, would end access to abortion tied to any gestational period.
Through an amendment adopted by the House, there are narrow exceptions for victims of rape and incest to access abortion services up to 14 weeks of gestation if a report is filed with law enforcement.
The bill is now on third reading in the Senate, with the right to amend. Lawmakers there will have to agree on keeping the current exemptions in the code or vote to limit or expand them.
Based on previous votes on similar topics, there is likely more than enough support in the body to get some version of the abortion ban onto Gov. Jim Justice’s desk by the end of the week.
Thursday’s roughly 13-minute floor session opened with a prayer from Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, who thanked “the Lord that we are alive today and that our mom(s) and dad(s) decided to have us.” Azinger closed his prayer by asking God to “do (his) will” and be with members to “protect … that sacred right of life.”
The bill the Senate will consider for passage Friday puts all the state’s existing abortion regulations into one code and ends access to most procedures, with narrow exemptions. It does not define miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth as abortions and allows exceptions for abortions performed under the “reasonable medical judgment” of a licensed physician.
The amendment adopted by the House to allow some abortions for victims of rape and incest is somewhat vague, as it does not define what constitutes “a report” to law enforcement.
There are no exceptions in the bill for psychological or mental health conditions that could worsen because of an unwanted pregnancy. Doctors who perform abortions outside of the exceptions listed in the proposed code could face felony charges and three to 10 years’ imprisonment.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, who is a physician, told his Senate colleagues Thursday he held concerns over levying criminal penalties for doctors in a state already facing a shortage of specialists like OB/GYNs.
Health organizations, including the state arm of the American Academy of Pediatrics, have said they “strongly oppose” the legislation.
“My concern is, if this bill passes, you’re gonna have a situation where the medical decision-making is impacted in a negative way,” Stollings said. “(Doctors could be) worried about whether (they’re) going to be sued (by patients) for not doing something in time, or imprisoned by doing the right thing medically but might become afoul of this legislation.”
Nearly all modern code provisions regarding abortion in West Virginia levied licensing penalties on doctors who practice outside the scope of the law.
The criminal penalties legislators are trying to enforce now come from a 19th-century code section that was adopted in West Virginia from the Virginia Constitution when the former became a separate state.
The code section hadn’t been enforced in the state for more than 50 years, but became enforceable again last month when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Then the West Virginia Women’s Health Center — the state’s only abortion provider — stopped offering the procedure. A lawsuit filed by the center in Kanawha County, however, yielded a preliminary injunction last week that barred the state from enforcing the criminal ban because of conflicts between it and other, more recent code. Now that the Legislature is acting to “clarify” the state’s abortion regulations, any code signed into law will become effective 90 days from passage and the health center likely will again have to stop offering the procedure.
The Legislature was called in this week as part of Justice’s special session declaration. The call was amended at the last minute Monday to include abortion regulations.
HB 302 originated Monday in the House Committee on Health and Human Resources. Lawmakers there passed it, as did those in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
The Senate voted Wednesday to dispense with committee referrals and instead consider only the proposed bill on the Senate floor. On Thursday, Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said he was disappointed that he and others voting on the bill wouldn’t have the opportunity to hear from patients, doctors and other professionals affected by it.
In the House, the only doctor to address questions from lawmakers on the bill was Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, who is an OB/GYN. Ellington joined four of his Republican colleagues in voting against the bill in the House on Wednesday.
Caputo said the bill “should have been vetted through the Judiciary Committee” so that all voices could be heard.
“We’re supposed to be the deliberative body … but I’m not seeing that today,” Caputo said. “People here are saying (a committee referral) wouldn’t have changed one vote. That’s probably true … but it’s not about us. You didn’t silence my voice. You didn’t silence my colleagues’ voices. You silenced the voices of our constituents and of our experts that can come to us as a body and we can ask good, sound questions so we can make good, sound decisions.”