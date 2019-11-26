HUNTINGTON — With mainly just paving left to do, two years of work on a 2-mile stretch of W.Va. 10 should be complete by the end of spring, officials with the Department of Highways District 2 said Monday.
Work between the entrance to Huntington High School at Highlander Way and Cedar Crest Drive will wrap up for winter soon and crews will return in March or April, depending on the weather, to do the final paving. The project is projected to be wrapped up by early summer.
The goal of the project was to make the road safer for drivers by removing some of the curves and making it straighter.
One major curve cut out is near the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Wooten Machine at the intersection of W.Va. 10 and Norwood Road. A designated turn lane also will also be added to ease congestion in that area.
The project was estimated to cost about $15 million and is funded through the DOH’s regular programming budget.