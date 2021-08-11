CHARLESTON — Proceeding with care and consideration of the plethora of academic and social challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Board of Education saw Wednesday that student proficiency in math, English and science declined from 2019 to 2021.
Student proficiency declined for students in every grade in every subject from 2019, with the largest drop overall occurring in math proficiency, according to the data released Wednesday morning.
Education officials and board members received the information during the state Board of Education meeting in Charleston, where the board also adopted a policy waiving, in part, academic requirements to participate in extracurricular activities.
Board members and officials said Wednesday one test on one day does not measure the full potential of students, teachers and schools, particularly with the challenges they had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“Without a doubt, we know that such factors as participation rates, learning modes and learning disruptions over the past 18 months varied by school and likely affected student performance,” state Superintendent Clayton Burch said in a news release Tuesday. “Our goal now is to use the results to focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts and address individual student needs.”
West Virginia public school students are assessed annually beginning in third grade for English language arts and math. Their science proficiency is assessed in fifth, eighth and 11th grades.
West Virginia students performed best in English language arts, with 40% of students being proficient in that subject.
In 2019, 46% of the state’s students tested proficient in English language arts.
The West Virginia Department of Education did not administer student assessments in 2020 amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The testing period in West Virginia takes place between March and May.
Student proficiency dropped the most in math, with 28% of students testing as proficient in that subject this year, compared to 39% in 2019.
The overall lowest performance was in science, where 27% of students who tested were proficient. In 2019, 33% of students were proficient in science.
Vaughn Rhudy, director of assessment for the Department of Education, urged the board to proceed with caution and care in assessing the data.
“We urge extreme caution in examining (the data) and making any kind of direct comparisons to the 2019 results because we know what all of our students went through over the past 18 months,” Rhudy said.
Rhudy’s point was not lost on board members.
Board President Miller Hall said school districts did a great job in providing opportunities for students to test.
Rhudy said 91% of students enrolled in West Virginia public schools completed their assessments.
“The information gained from these results is crucial for us moving forward to best support student learning and overall development,” Hall said in a news release.
Hall likewise supported comments from board member Debra Sullivan, who said the board needed a broader measurement of student potential and success.
“This test is better a snapshot of a moment in time,” Sullivan said. “It’s not the whole child. It’s not the whole academic, intellectual capability or reflection of the whole child.”
At the end of the meeting, board member Stan Maynard asked that department officials seek out any schools where students performed better than the state average to see if those schools had any best practices that could be replicated at other schools.
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee asked the board to focus more on the growth of children, saying the board was responsible for cultivating well-rounded children including and beyond their academic performances.
“I hope that we all join together and talk more about the students and the needs of the students, the social, emotional needs of the students that they are going to have this next year,” Lee said.
In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved a waiver that would allow students with a grade point average lower than 2.0 to provisionally participate in extracurricular activities.
The new waiver builds on a similar waiver the passed for the spring 2021 semester.
The board spent about 75 minutes discussing and tweaking the policy throughout its 4 1/2-hour meeting before adopting it in a unanimous vote.
“I think we’re making it complicated because we really care about the students,” Hall said. “But at the same time somebody, or the student, has got to care about himself or herself, too, by doing what’s right, and it’s come to school … and they’ve got to behave and … work on the academics. That’s not just policy. That’s life. That’s what school is all about.”
The board adopted a measure that will establish performance evaluations six weeks after the first day of school for students participating in extracurricular activities.
If a given student’s GPA is lower than 2.0, the minimum GPA for extracurricular eligibility already in state policy, that student is placed on a 3-week probationary period.
During that period, the student can continue to practice with their team or club, but they will not be allowed to formally compete in any games or other contests with the rest of their team.
If a student’s GPA has not improved by the ninth week of school, three weeks after the initial evaluation, then the student will not be permitted to practice with the team, keeping with the regular policy.
The waiver is for the fall 2021 semester and is applicable to all middle and high school students.
Sullivan said there were more than 16,000 high school students and 12,000 middle school students involved in fall sports and another 18,000 students involved in band in middle and high schools.