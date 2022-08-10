HUNTINGTON — The state of West Virginia has established immunization requirements for all students entering the seventh and 12th grades. Seventh-grade students must have Tdap and MCV4 vaccinations. Twelfth-grade students are required to have an up-to-date Tdap and MCV4 series.
If your child has not had these vaccinations, contact your health care provider.
These records should be turned in to the school nurse on the first day of school, which is Aug. 17 in Cabell County and Aug. 25 in Wayne County. There will be no grace period. Students who have not received these vaccinations will not be allowed to attend school on the first day.
Orders for medications, procedures and special diets also must be updated at the beginning of each school year.
Forms are available at your school, or you can find them on the Cabell County website, www.cabellschools.com, by following the link to “Student Support Services” found under the “Families” heading.
Finally, updated health check and dental exam forms are needed for students entering pre-K, kindergarten, second, seventh and 12th grades.
These examinations must have occurred within the past year to be considered valid. For more information, contact your health care provider.
