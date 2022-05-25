HUNTINGTON — Students could get up to one year’s worth of college credit toward becoming a teacher in a new Grow Your Own program being implemented in Cabell County high schools.
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch visited Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School on Tuesday to tell students interested in studying education in college how they can complete their degree faster through the Grow Your Own program.
“It’s a pathway for young people who think they might be inclined to go into the teaching field,” Burch said. “And the goal is to make it accessible, remove some barriers for them, let them get an early start in high school, sometimes up to a complete year paid for before they ever even leave high school.”
Students who follow this program could take dual credit or advanced placement courses at no cost to them during high school, would spend two years taking courses through a college program and would then return to Cabell County for a residency teaching experience the following year.
Students would be paid during their residency year, Burch said.
Students interested in the Grow Your Own program could take dual credit core classes and introductory education classes such as educational psychology, child development and wellness classes depending on what they hope to teach.
Carla Warren, director of educator development and support services at the West Virginia Department of Education, said the residency year also gives students a chance to have additional support while finishing their bachelor’s degree.
“You would be the teacher in that classroom getting paid, but you would have a higher level of support both from your university and from your county helping you with planning, helping you with classroom management, helping model lessons — everything that a new teacher needs,” she said.
Burch said that five years ago there were an estimated 600 teaching vacancies among the roughly 23,000 positions in West Virginia public schools. In the next five years, it is projected that number will jump to 1,500-1,600 vacancies, he said.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said positions are always opening within the county, and the Grow Your Own program gives students a chance to get into their career quicker and with less costs.
“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for Cabell County students to have a leg up in creating a future where they are a part of this world-class group of educators we have in Cabell County schools,” Saxe said. “To be able to earn credit while they’re in high school toward their teaching degree, to have it paid for, and then once they graduate, to really have an expedited path to becoming a teacher I think is an exceptional opportunity.”
More information about the Grow Your Own program can be found at the Department of Education website.