HUNTINGTON — The youngest-ever female justice on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia spoke about the importance of civility at a Counsel Connections networking event in Huntington on Thursday.
Justice C. Haley Bunn, who was appointed in April, said as the justice on the Supreme Court of Appeals who is most freshly out of private practice, she wanted to emphasize civility and respect as incredibly important to the court.
“Absolutely zealously advocate and absolutely disagree — that’s part of our job — but you can do it respectfully and civilly without pounding the table and pointing fingers,” Bunn said. “The community at large looks to lawyers to model how to debate and how to disagree respectfully.”
The justices on the Supreme Court of Appeals expect to see civility from the bar, which Bunn said they do for the most part, and the court has even added a civility requirement to its Commission Oath.
“Right after pledging allegiance to the United States and the West Virginia Constitution, we added a pledge to be civil to one another, to the court and to all people that you come in contact with,” Bunn said.
While Bunn spoke, she also stressed the importance of lawyers becoming certified to be guardians ad litem. With fewer than 300 certified attorneys in the state to represent the interests of children, and more than 6,000 children in the system, Bunn said it would be a great way to give back.
“Please consider either yourself getting certified to be guardian ad litem or asking young associates to get certified,” she said. “It’s an awesome way to get on your feet, get in court and do something good for your community. If you take one case, two cases a year, it will make a huge dent in a really big problem for West Virginia.”
The Supreme Court of Appeals is installing a learning center, which should open within the next year. Bunn said she and her fellow justices are excited to draw people to the courtroom to learn about the judiciary so it can be made more approachable.
“We want to get the word out to come visit our courtroom once the learning center is installed because it shouldn’t be something that happens behind a curtain,” Bunn said. “We are committed to educating folks about what we do as a court, and the checks and balances, because in order to foster respect for the system, you need to understand it.”
Bunn said she feels honored and privileged to serve the people of West Virginia, and as a mother of two girls, said she hopes she serves in a capacity that is inspiring to young women.
“That is one of the reasons that I’m so happy to serve in this role — that I can champion girls and women and young lawyers in our state,” she said.
Julian Pecora, associate attorney and founder of Counsel Connections, said one of his goals for the nonprofit networking organization was to bring together professionals and create a legal community hub in Huntington. Additionally, he said he hoped Thursday’s event was an opportunity for younger attorneys and pre-law students to connect with one another in a casual, informal setting.
“It was great to bring the new Supreme Court justice to Huntington, to show her part of the legal community and to honor her, too, as being the youngest female ever on the court,” Pecora said. “For her to be able to share her story, to come here and talk to some of the pre-law students and the young attorneys, I think it’s very meaningful and can have a good impact.”
Born and raised in Oceana, West Virginia, Bunn is the daughter and granddaughter of coal miners. She graduated from West Virginia University (WVU) in 2007 and from the WVU College of Law in 2010. Bunn previously worked in private practice at Steptoe and Johnson PLLC, and from 2012-19, she served as assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia in the Criminal Division.
Judge Thomas E. Scarr, past president of the West Virginia Bar Association, also said the event benefited young lawyers, as well as local bar associations.
“It’s a great opportunity for the younger lawyers to interact and start to get more involved in the bars, and the fact that it’s actually put on by a very young lawyer with the support of his firm has been wonderful,” Scarr said.
The next Counsel Connections event will take place Nov. 10, and the dean of the WVU College of Law will speak.