CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court has moved another lawsuit seeking relief from the damages caused by the opioid epidemic to the state’s Mass Litigation Panel.
The move means more judges and likely a faster resolution in the case, which involves the families of children who were exposed to opioids while they were in the womb, Booth Goodwin, one of the lead attorneys on the case, said Wednesday.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison signed an order moving the cases to the Mass Litigation Panel on Tuesday.
“We are so pleased that Chief Justice Hutchison has answered the call to refer the cases for these children to the Mass Litigation Panel, and we are hopeful that the Mass Litigation Panel will provide these children their own track so that they may receive justice as quickly as possible,” Goodwin said in a news release. “The quicker they receive justice, the better the outcomes we will see for these most innocent victims of the opioid epidemic.”
The 21 lawsuits — 20 of which were filed this year — referred to the panel were filed by families of children who were diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, commonly referred to as NAS. Eighteen of the cases had been pending in Marshall County Circuit Court.
The incidence of NAS in the United States has increased fivefold in the past decade, with one case of NAS diagnosed every 25 minutes in the United States, according to the report, last updated in May.
The families have sued drug manufacturers and distributors, most of which are familiar for having already been defendants in other cases seeking damages for their alleged role in the opioid abuse epidemic — Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health.
The seven circuit court judges who serve on the Mass Litigation Panel will preside over the case.
Parties have settled at least two opioid lawsuits pending before the Mass Litigation Panel this summer.
The state of West Virginia in May reached a settlement worth $161.5 million with two drug manufacturers — Teva Pharmaceuticals and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance — following a nearly eight-week trial before Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope, who serves on the Mass Litigation Panel. That settlement includes $134.5 million in cash and $27 million in naloxone, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Earlier this month, a group of West Virginia county and municipal governments reached a $400 million settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal and McKesson in another case pending before the Mass Litigation Panel.
The panel exists as part of a way of “efficiently managing and resolving mass litigation” in West Virginia, according to the Supreme Court’s website.
Mass litigation refers to any case or cases involving a large number of plaintiffs or defendants with similar grievances and likewise a substantial amount of evidence and questions of law for judges, and potentially jurors, to consider.
In addition to Goodwin’s firm, attorneys with Calwell Luce diTrapano, the Law Offices of P. Rodney Jackson and Forbes Law Offices are representing the families.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
