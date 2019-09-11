The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Supreme Court is giving its civics education program a new name.
With Constitution Day coming up on Sept. 17, the Robes to Schools program that was started in 2007 will now be called Have Gavel, Will Travel.
Chief Justice Beth Walker said in a news release that Supreme Court justices, circuit judges, family court judges and magistrates have made hundreds of visits to West Virginia schools. But magistrates don't wear robes and judges who visit schools don't always take their robes, so the new name is more fitting.
Walker says the speaker's bureau on the court's website has been updated so educators can easily find a judicial officer to speak to a class, or they can call the public information office to arrange a visit.
"We also have updated the Speaker's Bureau on our website (http://www.courtswv.gov/public-resources/student-resources/SpeakersList9_2019.pdf) so that any educator who wants to have a judicial officer come to speak to a class can easily reach one. If someone in their area is not listed on the Speaker's Bureau, educators can call our Public Information Office to arrange a visit," Walker said.
Public Information Officer Jennifer Bundy can be reached at 304-340-2305 or jennifer.bundy@courtswv.gov and Deputy Public Information Officer April Harless can be reached at 304-340-2306 or april.harless@courtswv.gov.
The Student Resources section of the West Virginia Judiciary website also has been updated to include materials judicial officers may use in their school visits, but they are free to work with individual teachers on their own presentations. See http://www.courtswv.gov/public-resources/student-resources/HaveGavelSubPage.html.
The State Law Library also has copies of pocket U.S. Constitutions. Contact Law Librarian Kaye Maerz at 304-340-3999 or kaye.maerz@courtswv.gov to place an order.