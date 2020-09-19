HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man sentenced to life under West Virginia’s three-strike rule will challenge his sentencing before the West Virginia Supreme Court next month.
Joshua Plante was convicted by jury of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in January 2019. He was on parole at the time of his arrest and had previously been convicted of a drug and weapons charge.
While the drug charge typically calls for a one- to 15-year prison sentence, he was later sentenced to life under West Virginia’s three-strike rule for violent offenders after Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell determined the drug conviction was a violent offense and would count toward his three strikes.
However, Plante’s attorney, Courtenay Craig, argues there was not sufficient evidence to demonstrate he had possessed heroin found at his legal residence and that the court erred when it found him to be a violent offender because he had not committed a crime of violence.
Scott E. Johnson, assistant attorney general for the state, argued when looking at the picture as a whole, Plante’s sentence was not disproportionate to the crime for which he was convicted.
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case Oct. 13 at Braxton County Middle School.
Plante was arrested June 20, 2016, on a warrant for a charge of murder, of which he was later acquitted.
Upon his arrest he was found in possession of $100 and 2.89 grams of heroin. Authorities obtained a search warrant for his legal residence at 325 Olive St., where they found about half a gram of heroin, digital scales and $320 in cash, most of which was found in another person’s room. Some firearms were also found in the residence, but Plante was not charged in connection to those.
He was not charged for possessing the 2.89 grams on his person, Craig wrote, but was instead charged for the heroin found at the Olive Street address. Craig wrote the state never proved his client constructively possessed that heroin, arguing it could have been someone else’s who lived in the home.
Plante’s possession of heroin was for his own use because he has substance use disorder from his incarceration, Craig said.
“He possessed it for personal use. While the jury found him guilty of possession with intent to deliver, Mr. Plante had no weapons, no scales and very little money on his person when arrested. There was no testimony of any wired buys, related transactions or conspiracy,” he wrote.
While the state had asserted Plante had the guns in the home to protect drugs, Craig said it was unsupported by the facts presented at trial.
Craig also argues West Virginia’s “three-strike rule” is ambiguous in that it has not been legislated of what offenses fall under the rule other than the standing that it must have the presence, threat or use of violence. Previous rulings contradict each other in whether opioid-related offenses are violent, he wrote.
In the state’s response to the appeal, Johnson argued the average dosage of heroin is about .10 to .20 of a gram, which is far less than the 2.89 grams Plante possessed. He also had no items on him indicating it was for personal use.
Johnson pointed to testimony from a Huntington police detective, which said drug dealers operating out of a drug house typically do not respect bedroom boundaries. He argued looking at the whole picture, Plante’s drug crime was an extremely serious offense and, combined with his criminal history, a life with mercy sentence was not grossly disproportionate for the crime.