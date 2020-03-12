CHARLESTON — As the nation continues to grapple with the new coronavirus, states are poised to receive federal funding to help them combat the disease.
West Virginia will receive more than $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be used in response efforts to coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in a release.
“These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which President Donald Trump signed Friday. The emergency measure contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, and ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response, the release said.
Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia as of press time Wednesday, eight residents have been tested for the virus. Seven of those results have been negative, and one result is pending.
The state has taken other precautions as multiple coronavirus cases have been confirmed in surrounding states.
Jeff Sandy, secretary for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, announced at a news conference that, starting Wednesday, there is a hiatus on visitation at West Virginia correctional facilities. Lawyers meeting with clients will still be able to do so, Sandy said, but they are urged to try and set up video conferences if possible.
Universities across West Virginia have announced physical class cancellations and extended spring breaks in recent days to try and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
So far, according to Cathy Slemp, the state health officer and commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, the state is not at the level of canceling any large events or making serious changes to day-to-day activities, but “the situation is fluid.”
“We don’t know what will come next week, tomorrow, but we are prepared,” Slemp said. “We’re monitoring the situation and we will act as needed.”
When asked why more testing hasn’t been occurring in the state, Slemp said there simply haven’t been enough cases that meet the threshold to require testing.
Both Slemp and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said it’s nearly inevitable that West Virginia will at some point have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
“We (in West Virginia) are at a relatively low risk. We don’t have a lot of international travel, and that reduces our risk,” Crouch said. “We are going to see (COVID-19) here eventually, we know that, and our goal now is to be prepared.”