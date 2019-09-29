WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced a total of $32,559,963 for West Virginia from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday.
Funding will go toward state and local efforts to improve quality of life and support economic development in communities across the state. The resources will also help ensure the supply of affordable housing and support services for low-income and homeless families and those impacted by HIV/AIDS.
“Investment in public housing infrastructure is critical to the health of our communities. Everyone, no matter their circumstances, deserves to have a roof over their head. These funds benefit important housing and community revitalization projects across the state. Access to affordable housing helps individuals to get back on their feet and give them another opportunity to contribute to their communities,” Manchin said in a statement.
He added he would continue to ensure West Virginians have access to affordable housing as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“Community Development Block Grants are integral to economic development efforts in West Virginia, and programs that support housing infrastructure make our communities better for all,” Capito said in a statement. “By providing safe housing and opportunity for those struggling, we give those individuals and families a chance to better their lives.”
State of West Virginia
- $13,672,767 through the Community Development Block Grants program.
- $4,729,494 through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
- $3 million through the Housing Trust Fund.
- $1,581,574 through the Emergency Solutions Grants program.
- $512,579 through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program.
City of Huntington
- $1,776,665 through the Community Development Block Grants program.
- $632,431 through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
- $149,167 through the Emergency Solutions Grants program.