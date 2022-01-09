HUNTINGTON — As an increase in COVID-19 cases forces higher education institutions across the country to return to remote learning, two of West Virginia’s universities are welcoming students back to campus.
Marshall University and West Virginia University have opted to strengthen policies meant to combat the spread of COVID-19, while monitoring the prevailing omicron variant.
Across the country, dozens of colleges have made the decision to move classes online for at least the first week or more of the spring semester. Those switches could last longer if cases continue to increase.
Marshall officials said they are monitoring the situation and prepared to return to virtual learning, but as of Thursday, it’s not in the forecast.
Return to campus
Students at Marshall who started making their return to campus Friday were welcomed at a testing tent before returning to their dorm rooms. All returning students must undergo COVID-19 testing.
Tracy Smith, director of environmental health and safety at Marshall, said originally they had planned to just test residence hall students regardless of vaccination status because of the communal living space.
However, discussions with the Higher Education Policy Commission helped guide the university to the decision of testing every student. HEPC helped provide testing kits to take on the task.
Students living in residence halls must report to a testing tent at 1801 6th Ave. to be tested before returning to their dorm. All others will be tested at the same location, or the lower level of the student center, when they arrive on campus for the semester. Students also have to sign a “return to campus agreement” to indicate they will comply with expectations.
Beyond full testing, Smith said not much has changed with protocols this semester.
“We’re still doing our disinfection of classroom and campus buildings. And, you know, we’ve really never dropped our mask mandate. We’re going to continue with that,” he said. “So nothing really has changed with this semester and what we’ve done in the past. We’ve been very successful.”
He stressed the importance of the university’s partnerships with local hospitals, the health department, HEPC and schools of nursing, pharmacy and medicine, whose students have been key in helping conduct testing. The university meets with partners twice a week to discuss information as it develops.
“It’s been a community effort,” he said.
West Virginia University will revive its mask mandate on campus this semester and has ordered students to verify their vaccination status as well. The university, in partnership with the state Department of Health and Human Resources, will provide students, faculty and staff with a free self-testing kit and a KN95 mask; however, it did not indicate if the testing was required.
“Now more than ever, we are asking our unvaccinated students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine and for those who are vaccinated to get a booster if they are eligible,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health at WVU and associate vice president for Health Affairs. “It is imperative that we all do our part to protect ourselves and each other as we navigate this latest wave in the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Vaccines and testing
Smith said about 80% of the student population is vaccinated, along with 89.5% of employees. The rate is higher than the 63.9% of Cabell County residents who the West Virginia DHHR reported had received at least one dose.
“Our numbers over the last couple of semesters, we’ve been actually doing much better on campus than the community around us,” he said. “So Marshall University is a pretty safe place to come in education.”
WVU boasts similar rates, with 92% of its staff and 82% of students being vaccinated.
Surveillance testing and vaccination opportunities for students and employees will be available throughout the semester. The university also has its own internal contact tracers trained by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, who can contact faculty, staff and students and provide them with guidance in the case of a positive test. A residence hall on campus is designated as a quarantine facility to help students who live on campus isolate.
“So all of that kind of combines together — the partnership, the contact tracing, our testing, vaccinations and our protocols — and that’s why we were successful before and that’s why we think we can continue this,” Smith said.
Across the country
As of Jan. 1, The Associated Press said more than 70 colleges across 26 states are starting the spring term online, and others said they are considering it. Many making the move now use quarter systems that start earlier than those with semesters.
George Washington University students returned to campus in Washington, D.C., last week, but classes will be held online until Jan. 18 as officials ramp up virus testing and isolate any infected students. The school has more than doubled its isolation space and moved up the deadline for a new booster shot requirement by three weeks because of omicron. Officials said they realize returning to in-person learning might not happen.
At the University of California, Riverside, students returned last week but face two weeks of online classes. They are also being asked to sequester for five days while they undergo two rounds of virus testing. Chancellor Kim Wilcox said it is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading after students return from holiday travel, calling it a way to rebuild the bubble and reset.
Syracuse University in New York pushed its semester back a week, citing projections that the first three weeks of January will be “the most challenging of this surge.”
Others, like Marshall and WVU, are pressing ahead with in-person learning, saying the health risks are low with masks and booster shots.
Marshall looks forward
Smith said it is a possibility Marshall could return to remote learning should COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but he said the university has a “very robust” IT department and all faculty members are prepared to go virtual if needed.
The university has reviewed the move of some universities that have chosen to go virtual for the start of the spring semester, but Smith does not think the same is necessary for Marshall.
“We feel confident that we can at least get our kids, our students, back on campus, and we’re prepared to go virtually if we have to, but nothing replaces face-to-face learning. That’s where our students learn the best.”
He said the full testing will give a good gauge of where the university stands as it monitors the situation.