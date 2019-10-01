Dollar Energy Fund’s West Virginia Utility Assistance Program is once again helping residents who have found themselves in a crisis regarding impending termination of their utilities.
The fund opens its 2019-20 program year on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, and will begin accepting applications for grants from customers of all partnering utilities in the state, with the exception of Appalachian Power.
The West Virginia Utility Assistance Program provides one-time grants to eligible, limited-income households facing an immediate utility crisis. Families in need can receive up to $500 in grant funding that’s applied directly to their utility account to prevent a termination or restore their service. Households may be eligible to receive one grant for each of their utilities per program year. This program is a fund of last resort, as it goes above and beyond what is available through federal, state and other programs.
The organization’s statewide network of Community-Based Organizations will begin taking applications on Tuesday from limited-income customers of MonPower and Potomac Edison of FirstEnergy, Peoples, Dominion Energy West Virginia, Mountaineer Gas and West Virginia American Water, with incomes that are at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.
Due to the demand for funding in the later months of winter, Appalachian Power will open the grant program for their customers on Dec. 2, 2019, with the maximum grant amount set to $300.
Those seeking help should first contact their utility company for eligibility screening and to be referred to a community-based agency to complete an application for the program.
Full eligibility guidelines and application instructions can be found at www.dollarenergy.org/needhelp/westvirginia