GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The 2022 Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia Convention, hosted by Mason-Gallia-Meigs Detachment 1180 of Point Pleasant, continues Saturday at the Quality Inn Gallipolis, 577 State Route 7 North in Gallipolis, Ohio.
The West Virginia Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall will be at the Quality Inn during the convention.
Sponsored by the West Virginia State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America and coordinated by the Marine Corps League, MGM Detachment 1180 in Point Pleasant, this mobile wall exhibits 12 panels depicting 732 West Virginians who were killed, held as POWs and those listed as MIA in the Vietnam War.
The “Wall” will be open to the public during the convention, but visitors are asked to remain quiet and respectful.
