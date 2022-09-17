The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Voting_01
Buy Now

Doors are marked for a polling place at Southside Elementary School in Huntington on Election Day in 2020. West Virginia voters at the polls in November will consider four state constitutional amendments.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — West Virginia voters at the polls in November will consider four state constitutional amendments covering topics ranging from property taxes to authority over public schools to the balance of legislative and judicial power.

Four years after the Legislature impeached state Supreme Court justices, voters will be tasked with settling a lingering difference of opinion between the two branches of government.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.