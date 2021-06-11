IRONTON — A Morgantown, West Virginia, woman pleaded guilty in a drug case Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and faces more than a dozen years in prison.
Ashley R. Sauceda, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of 36.88 grams of a compound containing fentanyl, possession of cocaine and identity fraud. A charge of trafficking in drugs was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for June 30. Sauceda was allowed to remain free on bond.
Steve Nord, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said Sauceda likely will be sentenced to four to six years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Christopher J. Douglas, 37, of Private Drive 350, South Point, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete up to a 180-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Douglas earlier pleaded guilty to a lesser burglary charge that carried a maximum 18-month prison sentence. He initially was charged with burglary, a charge that carries a maximum prison sentence of eight to 12 years in prison.
Ballard ordered a pre-sentencing investigation in the case, the first time he has asked for one, after Douglas admitted entering an occupied home while high on drugs. While officials noted a change in the defendant in nearly two years after the crime was committed, Ballard said he thought a punishment component was required.
Douglas, who has a prior criminal record, has spent more than eight months in jail while the case was pending. Ballard placed him on community control sanctions for four years and ordered him to do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Don E. Pike Jr., 43, of Roberts Drive, South Point, was ordered to complete the program at STAR after he violated terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case and was kicked out of two local drug treatment programs.
- Carlton A. Davis, 50, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Brittany N. Lyons, 31, of the 900 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to complicity to trafficking in meth. She was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Keith J. Johnson, 24, of Mill Creek Road, Wayne, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on probation, and $2,481 in cash in his possession was forfeited.
- William R. Dutton, 51, of Guyandotte, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
- Steven Dale Earl, 34, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Jubal S. Ross, 24, of the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to continue on sanctions and to do 300 hours of community service.
- Ryan D. Russell, 44, of Kenwood Drive, Russell, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Mark Blankenship Jr., 33, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Bradley S. Dunlap, 45, of Owensboro, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 7.43 grams of meth, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Michael Crabtree, 29, of Wilgus Street, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools. He was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.