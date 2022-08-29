ASHLAND — A Walk for Hope event is planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, starting at the bandstand in Central Park as part of suicide prevention efforts in September, according to a news release.
The walk is part of Pathways recognition of September as suicide prevention month in Kentucky.
The theme for the program is “Speak Up, Reach Out.”
Suicide is the second lead cause of death for youth and young adults in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
According to a Kentucky Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 15% of Kentucky’s high school students (1 in 7) reported having seriously considered within a one-year period. Meanwhile, 17.4% of Kentucky middle school students have seriously considered suicide at some point in their lives, according to the release.
On average, one person dies by suicide every 11 hours in Kentucky in 2020, according to the release.
During September, mental health advocates, prevention specialists and community members are working together in September to promote suicide awareness, according to the release.
The Walk for Hope is being sponsored by Pathways, a community behavioral health center for more than 55 years.
Findings suggest that acknowledging and talking about suicide may reduce suicidal ideation, according to the release.
Individuals can walk in honor of family members or friends lost to suicide. Free resource material will be available at the walk.
Anyone seeking additional information can contact Caitlin Cook, Pathways regional prevention specialist, at 606-329-8588, ext. 4119.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.