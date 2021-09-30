HUNTINGTON — Walkers will gather in person Saturday at Mountain Health Arena for this year’s Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“I can’t express how excited we are to have our walks in person this fall. There will be some modifications to protect the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers so we can make sure that everyone attending feels safe and comfortable,” said Sharon Covert, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter, in a news release.
Participants from Mason, Cabell, Wayne and Lincoln counties will either gather at the arena or walk in their neighborhoods to kick off this year’s event, which raises money for Alzheimer’s research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter to provide free care and support services to local families.
Participants will find a layout that allows for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations and contactless registration, Covert said. Per CDC guidelines, the Association is requesting that all attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available for those who need them.
Covert said the chapter decided to move forward with plans to host the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s because meeting in person provides a moving experience.
If individuals choose to walk from home, they can participate through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at alz.org/walk.
This year’s event co-chairs are Becky Tanner of Edward Jones and Jeanne Caldwell, and the goal is to raise $51,000. The walk ceremony begins at 9 a.m., and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak and walk. It currently ranks as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
