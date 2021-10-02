Jenny Folwell, left, presents Rachel McGinnis of Erma's Angels and her family with the Walking Warrior's Walk Lifetime Achievment Award during the 2021 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, outside Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Participants from Mason, Cabell, Wayne and Lincoln counties walked Saturday morning to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter, which helps provide free care and support services to local families.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place outside Mountain Health Arena in Huntington; however, participants also had the option to participate virtually and walk in their own neighborhoods.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak and walk. It currently ranks as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. The Alzheimer’s Association also supports research into the disease, its causes and potential cures.
Participants carried flowers, the colors of which held symbolic meaning. Purple indicated the walker has lost someone to Alzheimer’s or dementia, blue meant the person holding the flower is living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, yellow symbolized the participant cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia and orange was to show support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.
