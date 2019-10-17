HUNTINGTON — Five people were formally inducted onto the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame on Thursday night for their services to the community and for being ambassadors to the region.
Those receiving the outstanding citizen awards are John S. Anderson, David E. Becker, Charlene L. Farrell, James W. St. Clair and Judy K. Rule. They were celebrated at a reception and dinner Thursday night at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena’s Conference Center.
Those five people joined 138 other people with ties to the Tri-State on the Wall of Fame, located inside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. They were officially named to the wall in August following nominations from the public and a round of voting by members of the City of Huntington Foundation.
Those making it onto the wall were nominated and selected for having performed a community service from which the entire Huntington area has benefited or receiving national recognition in his or her chosen field. They also acted as ambassadors for the Huntington area, said Maxine Loudermilk, executive director of the City of Huntington Foundation.
To be eligible, the inductees had to either be native-born Huntington residents or lived in the city a minimum of 10 years. They also could not be elected officials and had to make contributions to one or more of the following categories: art, business, community service, education, humanitarianism, science and sports.
- John S. Anderson was recognized for a long career of volunteering for the community and for being president of the John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Club in Huntington for the past 15 years.
- David E. Becker, who died in 2015, was recognized for a long career in music, including working at Becker Music Store and playing with the West Virginia Symphony. He was also music director for Cabell County Schools, helping expand that program.
- Charlene L. Farrell was recognized for being an advocate of the terminally ill and leading Hospice of Huntington as its CEO for more than 30 years. She helped create the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, a homelike facility for the care of terminally ill patients and their families situated on the confluence of the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers.
- James W. St. Clair was recognized for helping preserve the history of Huntington with restoration efforts of Heritage Village and the Coin Harvey House. He and his wife of 60 years, Doris “Mickey” St. Clair, also converted the old Miller School property to a neighborhood multiuse park, rehabilitated the C.H. Freeman Estate and gave new life to the Masonic Temple Building.
- Judy K. Rule was recognized for more than 50 years of service at the Cabell County Public Library, including serving as its director since 1984. During her time at the library, Rule has seen it grow from three to seven branches, all of them with the exception of Barboursville built during her time at the library. She is currently working to replace the building at Barboursville with a building twice the size of the current library.
Loudermilk said the City of Huntington Foundation is still developing a plan for the future of the Wall of Fame, which has outgrown its space inside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. However, it is not going anywhere, she said.
“The Wall of Fame is staying at the arena,” she said.
