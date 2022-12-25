Marti Crabtree, left, and Anthony Crabtree, of South Point, Ohio, speak with others in the kitchen while helping prepare food during a free Christmas breakfast featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, December 24, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio.
Owen McNearney, 8, of South Point, Ohio, works on crafts as families attend a free Christmas breakfast featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, December 24, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio.
Ben Knight, right, and his don Ben Knight Jr., 7, watch a movie together as families attend a free Christmas breakfast featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, December 24, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio.
People load their plates with sausge and pancakes as they attend a free Christmas breakfast featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, December 24, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Wallace Family Funeral Home hosted a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday for the community.
“This is the first year for this event, but we have already made the decision to schedule it for next year,” said Beth Wallace McNearney, owner and director of the funeral home at 802 Solida Road in South Point, Ohio.
The free community event in the funeral home’s banquet room featured a Christmas breakfast with pancakes and a hot cocoa bar. There was also a craft station for children and free photographs with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“We want people to know that we are more than just the community funeral home, but are also involved in community service events and want to be involved in hosting events like this for them,” Wallace McNearney said. “We want to be there for them all the time and not just during a time of loss.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
