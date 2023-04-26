The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council District 4 representative Sarah Walling has distributed a portion of her designation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Woody Williams Foundation for enhancements to Memorial Park in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Walling presented a check for $20,000 to representatives of the foundation that will go toward the construction of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to pay tribute to the families and relatives of fallen service members. The monument will be located near the Veterans Memorial Arch at Memorial Park.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you