HUNTINGTON — A new councilwoman is in town.
The Huntington City Council selected Sarah Walling to represent District 4. The vacancy was created last month when former Council Chairwoman Jennifer Wheeler resigned. She moved out of the district.
Walling took the oath of office Thursday.
“It’ll be an honor to serve on council,” Walling said following the meeting. “We had an excellent pool of candidates. It was a hard-fought fight.”
Walling, a Democrat, has lived in Huntington since 2010. She is a partner with the law firm Jenkins Fenstermaker. She is also on boards for local community organizations, such as Little Victories Animal Rescue and CONTACT. She is president of the board of Facing Hunger Foodbank and the Ronald McDonald House.
The decision came after several rounds of voting, two recesses and two executive sessions. The final two candidates were Walling and Jim Rorrer. In addition to those applicants, Bethany Felinton and Arlene Ferguson received nominations but not enough votes to advance. C.A. Adams, Connie Reed Beaty and Gerry Holley also applied for the position but were not nominated by council members.
Walling received votes from council members Teresa Johnson, Pat Jones, Holly Smith Mount, Tia Rumbaugh, DuRon Jackson and Mike Shockley. Councilmen Tyler Bowen and Todd Sweeney were absent, but a quorum was still met.
After the final vote, Shockley, who is the chairman of the council, thanked attendees for coming to the meeting.
“I appreciate everyone being interested and staying in for the long haul,” Shockley said. “If you saw anything from tonight, it was that we had an abundance of good candidates, and when you have several great candidates to choose from, then it’s hard to make a decision.”
To select the new council member, the council went into executive session to interview applicants. Each applicant was brought into the session individually.
After the executive session, the council returned to open session. Applicants were then nominated to be voted on by the council. In order to be selected, a nominated applicant needed at least six votes.
“We have a dynamic and vibrant council, and they were certainly well prepared for tonight. Their questions were insightful, and I think it went well,” Walling said after her interview and before votes were held.
Walling said that during her interview she and the other council members discussed how they would like to use the seat to help Huntington and District 4 as a whole. She said council members asked her why she did not run in the previous election and “I told them that I would never want to run against Jennifer Wheeler.” Walling said she would like to run in the next election.
Walling will serve the remainder of Wheeler’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024. District 4 includes the Southside, South Hills and Harveytown neighborhoods.