CHARLESTON — The YMCA of Huntington received a $10,000 grant Thursday to support an after-school program.
Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, during an event at the Charleston Family YMCA, presented grants totaling $35,000 to four West Virginia YMCA branches to support local youth development and educational programs in the communities they serve.
The YMCA of Huntington’s grant was given in support of its Fueling Kids for Success initiative in conjunction with its PRIDE (Preparation, Respect, Integrity, Discipline, Excellence) program. PRIDE is an educational-based, after-school program that aims to equip boys and girls from all backgrounds with the knowledge, skill and character they need to become positive and productive individuals in their communities.
“We are excited to be partnering with Walmart in committing to strengthen our community,” said Latisha Rowsey, associate director of the YMCA of Huntington, in a news release. “This generous donation will go a long way in helping fulfill our mission of improving the lives of the children in our community through youth programming and scholarships.”
Tina Rodriguez, regional general manager for Walmart in West Virginia, said helping organizations that help others to live better is important to Walmart and the Walmart Foundation.
“Our associates take a lot of pride having the opportunity to support those organizations that make a significant difference throughout West Virginia, whether it’s fighting hunger, providing educational opportunities for our children or supporting our military families,” she said in the release.
The other branches receiving Walmart Foundation grants include:
- The Charleston Family YMCA — $10,000 to support its Special Needs Athletic Program and the Summer West Side Tennis Program.
- The Southern West Virginia YMCA — $7,500 to support the Beckley program’s umbrella of youth development programs.
- The YMCA of Wheeling — $7,500 to support its “Y 4 Life” program, a mentoring program for seventh- and eighth-grade students that prepares them for the transition to high school.
In 2019, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated more than $10.1 million in cash and in-kind contributions to community groups in West Virginia to help them address the needs in their communities, according to the release.