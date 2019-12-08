HUNTINGTON — The Walnut Hills Action Team (WHAT), a subsidiary of the City of Huntington Neighborhood Institute, will hold its December meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the community room of the Gallaher Village Library, 368 Norway Ave.

A report will be given on this year’s activities, along with WHAT’s pursuits for 2020. Those pursuits include sidewalk improvements along Norway Avenue, which the Church of the Nazarene will participate in with the city of Huntington, and a first-phase improvement for Gallaher Square.

Residents of Walnut Hills and adjacent neighborhoods are encouraged to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a dish for a holiday dinner following the business meeting. Eating and music will complete the agenda.

