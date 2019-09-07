HUNTINGTON - The Walnut Hills Action Team, a subsidiary of the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington, will hold its September meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Community Room of the Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave., Huntington.
The Rev. Shannon Blosser, pastor of the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker.
Items of interest to residents of Walnut Hills and adjacent neighborhoods also will be discussed. A report will be given on the progress of the WHAT committee for the improvement of Gallaher Village Square.
The meeting is open to the public. Residents of Walnut Hills and adjacent neighborhoods are encouraged to attend.