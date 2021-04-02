The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Distribution quantities of Crystal Methamphetamine and Heroin were seized along with Marijuana, Ecstacy, Suboxone, Gabapentin, digital scales, packaging materials, 1911 pistol and nearly $11,000 cash after a pursuit in Wayne County Monday.

 Courtesy of The Wayne County Sheriff Department

WAYNE — A vehicle pursuit in the Spring Valley area on Monday led to the arrest of a wanted Wayne County fugitive.

Christopher Mills is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver (times five) and pseudoephedrine altered.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said distribution quantities of crystal methamphetamine and heroin were seized along with marijuana, ecstasy, suboxone, gabapentin, digital scales, packaging materials and nearly $11,000 cash.

According to police, the pursuit began on Spring Valley Drive and continued to W.Va. 75, then Mills turned and sped on Walkers Branch.

Mills turned around near Airport Road in Ceredo and nearly struck a Ceredo police vehicle before fleeing back to the Spring Valley area and traveling off the road in his pickup truck on Goodwill Road.

He then fled on foot into the woods, according to police. He was apprehended a short time later by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in the Hubbards Branch area.

A .45-caliber 1911 handgun was also recovered from his vehicle.

Mills is a convicted felon and was currently on probation for drug charges.

The Kenova Police Department, road patrol deputies and Ceredo Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

