HUNTINGTON — Longer days, buoyed by warm temperatures, brought Tri-State residents of all ages out in droves on Monday.
Though the remainder of the week may see its share of clouds and rain, the hour of sleep lost to daylight saving time over the weekend was quickly forgotten as flowers and sunshine met those who were out socializing, exercising or just simply taking in the sights.
And while it seems that spring has sprung a bit ahead of schedule, the season actually won’t begin until Thursday, March 19; however, temperatures between now and then are expected to stay in the low 60s on average.