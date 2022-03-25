HUNTINGTON — Thursday’s warm weather and sunny skies provided the perfect excuse for all the local pups that wanted to spend time outside with their humans.
That included dogs like Mango, a golden retriever that spent the afternoon playing fetch with Katie Hawkins at Memorial Park in Huntington.
Dogs will have another reason to head to the park next week when the Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt returns to Ritter Park. Hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, the egg hunt will feature more than 4,000 dog treat-filled Easter eggs in addition to pet prize eggs. Pet owners are encouraged to dress their dogs in Easter costumes for the egg hunt, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Ritter Park Fountain.
Event organizers say the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures with the dogs in attendance.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.