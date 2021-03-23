HUNTINGTON — Drivers in West Virginia are no strangers to potholes, but as asphalt plants in the region begin to open, it allows for road crews to address the familiar road nuisance.
While some crews have been working to repair sections of roads for months, they've been doing so with a "cold patch," which provides only a temporary fix for potholes, as they waited for asphalt plants to reopen in the spring.
"(Cold patch) does not provide the bonding capabilities that asphalt can. Therefore, cold patch is a temporary fix, and the material can pop out fairly easily during the winter," said Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city of Huntington.
Local asphalt plants began to open earlier this month, Chambers added, and now Public Works is able to provide a more permanent solution for road blemishes.
West Virginia Division of Highways road repair crews are also taking advantage of spring weather and getting a jump on repairing the road damage winter left behind.
“District 1 is going full at it,” said DOH Highways Administrator Arlie Matley. “There’s a right way to patch a pothole. If we show our new employees the right way to patch, they won’t know how to do it wrong.”
District 1 includes Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason and Putnam counties. Pothole patching has been made a top priority this year, the DOH said, but they, too, had to wait on asphalt plants to open.
A St. Albans plant was the first to open in late February. The DOH said transportation workers immediately got in line for hot asphalt to fill up their trucks and began their attack on potholes.
DOH also began work in District 2, which includes Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo and Logan counties, earlier this month.
Potholes form when moisture collects in small holes and cracks in the road surface. The moisture expands and contracts when temperatures go up and down. This breaks the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, results in a pothole, which can create hazards for motorists.
To minimize vehicle damage from potholes, AAA East Central recommends that drivers regularly check their tire pressure for accurate levels, stay alert on the road ahead and slow down. If a pothole cannot be avoided, pay careful attention to your vehicle and inspect it if you do hit a pothole that may have caused damage, AAA says, and always carry a properly inflated spare tire in case of emergency.