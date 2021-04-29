Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.