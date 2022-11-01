HUNTINGTON — A driver crashed into a Marshall University maintenance building following the school’s homecoming football game Saturday.
The 22-year-old man has not been charged, but is being investigated for DUI less than .150, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, no insurance and misdemeanor destruction of property.
A clerk with the Cabell County Magistrate’s Office said warrants are active for the man but said he was unable to disclose for what charges until an arrest is made.
According to a Huntington police report, the investigation began at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday when the man’s 2020 black Ford Mustang headed northbound on 20th Street before he lost control of the vehicle between 4th and 3rd avenues.
The vehicle went over the curb before striking the Howard Sorrell Maintenance Building, which houses the physical plant facilities for the university, the report said.
The crash occurred within an hour of the end of Marshall’s football game at a time when pedestrian traffic in the area was still heavy.
The man was found by multiple game attendees unresponsive in the driver’s seat. Hun Tak, the Huntington police officer who wrote the police report, said when he arrived the driver was being evaluated by Cabell County EMS personnel. Tak said the driver had a cut over his right eyelid, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol.
The man complained of arm, shoulder and chest pains before being taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.
In the report, Tak wrote the driver said he did not feel he was going “that fast” but had reached speeds of 50 mph. The speed limit surrounding the Marshall campus was reduced to 25 mph in recent months due to pedestrian safety concerns.
Tak said the driver estimated he had two beers and four or five shots of hard liquor in the hours leading up to the incident.
Beyond consuming alcohol, the man was not supposed to be driving at the time due to a canceled Ohio driver’s license. Officers were also unable to locate insurance for the vehicle, the report said.
University communications director Leah Payne said Monday the university is still working on getting an estimate on damage to the property.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
