HUNTINGTON — Cabell County residents avoided another round of destructive flooding as heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday left streams rising throughout the area.
Meteorologists are predicting more heavy rainfall will return to West Virginia on Wednesday evening.
A flood watch was put into effect for much of the Tri-State through Monday evening. The National Weather Service warned early Monday that storm runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations in the area, as well as places with poor drainage.
Monday morning, still weary from May 6 flooding along Fourpole Creek in Huntington and southern Cabell County, Huntington city officials put out precautionary statements advising residents to move vehicles and people with special medical needs to higher ground.
The heavy rain started falling in the Tri-State Sunday afternoon and tapered off Monday afternoon.
Simone Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the storms were caused by a strong upper disturbance that moved into the state Sunday. That, combined with a southerly flow helping to transport moist air into the area, led to the heavy rainfall.
By 11 a.m. Monday, the Huntington area had seen about an inch of rainfall. Lewis said she expects by Tuesday the area will have seen 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain.
Some smaller showers are expected to return Tuesday, but Wednesday morning and afternoon should be dry. Rain is expected to return Wednesday night and into Thursday, with an expectation of strong to severe showers and storms bringing heavy rain.
Lewis said the Weather Service was expecting localized flooding in problem-prone spots and low-lying areas, but nothing like what the area saw in May.
While this week's storm system brought with it a drop in temperatures to the 70-degree range, Lewis said Tuesday’s high will return to the mid 80s and by Wednesday residents should expect temperatures to be in the low 90s — but feel like the temperature is in the 100s — before the next storm system moves in.
The system arrived just weeks after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties, which applied for FEMA funding for relief for flood victims from the May flood event, did not meet the threshold of the damage amount needed to qualify.
Those still cleaning up from May flooding were not happy with the weather event.
Bill Fredeking has lived in Enslow Park more than 60 years. After the flood at the beginning of May, Fredeking spray-painted a destroyed car in his yard with the words “Where is FEMA?”
“This morning you accept the fact your garage might get flooded,” he said Monday.
Fredeking mentioned how he has gotten used to serious flooding in recent years; however, his new neighbors have been nervous every time it rains.
“There was no reason with this little rain that we had today that the creek should have done what the creek did.”
A group of officials and experts met in Charleston in May to discuss the creation of a new flood protection plan — the first update in nearly 20 years — that could help ease the nerves of residents like Fredeking, but so far that plan has not been made public.
The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding is also set to meet Sunday at 3 p.m. to discuss flooding issues throughout the state.