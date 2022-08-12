The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Vehicles travel along Washington Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Huntington. City officials are discussing ways to connect Ritter Park to Spring Hill Cemetery via the PATH.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Steps are being taken to connect Huntington pedestrians and bicyclists to two local landmarks.

Residents and other stakeholders were able to give feedback on two proposed ideas for a connection of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health from Hal Greer Boulevard to Spring Hill Cemetery. The public meeting was held at Meadows Elementary School, which would be close to the connection.

This screenshot of a map from the City of Huntington shows an existing section of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health along Washington Boulevard and proposed connections from Hal Greer Boulevard to Spring Hill Cemetery. 

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

