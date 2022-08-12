This screenshot of a map from the City of Huntington shows an existing section of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health along Washington Boulevard and proposed connections from Hal Greer Boulevard to Spring Hill Cemetery.
HUNTINGTON — Steps are being taken to connect Huntington pedestrians and bicyclists to two local landmarks.
Residents and other stakeholders were able to give feedback on two proposed ideas for a connection of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health from Hal Greer Boulevard to Spring Hill Cemetery. The public meeting was held at Meadows Elementary School, which would be close to the connection.
Breanna Shell, the city planning director, said both proposals, Alternatives A and B, are not final and the chosen design could feature elements found in either idea.
City Planner Janney Lockman said the main difference between the two is that Alternative A stays on the north side of Washington Boulevard, while Alternative B crosses the street. The second option also proposes deviating slightly from the existing PATH along Washington Boulevard.
The city and the West Virginia Division of Highways, whose representatives were also present to answer residents’ questions, are partners on the project. Representatives of engineering firm Burgess & Niple were also present, as the firm will design the connection. A federal Transportation Alternative grant will support the connection.
The design phase is scheduled to end in spring 2023, and construction would begin following that.
Those who attended the meeting saw both preliminary options, both on video simulations and on maps, as well as information about different types of bicycle and pedestrian amenities.
Holly Smith Mount, who is the chairwoman of the Huntington City Council, said she is “Team A.” The proposed connection would be in her council district. She said she preferred that design because it crosses the street less than Alternative B. Alternative A also has fewer bridges than Alternative B, which would have less environmental and cost impact.
Based on the current use by pedestrians and bicyclists she sees, Mount said she thinks the connection will be popular.
“I feel like more families have moved in, so you’re talking strollers, kids on bikes,” Mount said of the neighborhood. “If there was a safe place as families to do those things, I think we’d see even more people out and about.”
Steve Hensley, a resident who lives in the area, said he doesn’t think either plan is perfect, but of the two he preferred Alternative B because it runs along Military Road, which doesn’t have as much traffic as Washington Boulevard. He said West Virginians may not be accustomed to sharing roads with pedestrians and bikes, which could be another issue to solve with the connection.
“There’s a lot of people walking on that path right now, and when it becomes more complete, there will be even more,” Hensley said.
Kathy McKenna, the executive director of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, said she supports the idea of the connection. When finished, the connection would be a pedestrian and bike route between Ritter Park and Spring Hill Cemetery and tie together park district properties.
Those who attended the hearing were able to fill out forms to give their comments to officials, but an online version is available on the City of Huntington’s website with information about the PATH connection. Residents may submit written feedback through Sept. 5.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
